The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has warned citizens that negligent acts leading to forest fires can result in prison sentences of up to 10 years, while deliberately setting forests ablaze is punishable by life imprisonment, as the country continues to battle an increase in summer wildfires.

In a statement shared on social media on Friday, the ministry reiterated to the public that many forest fires are caused by preventable human actions and urged people to exercise greater caution during the high-risk season.

The ministry said people who light fires outside designated areas, leave campfires without fully extinguishing them, discard lit cigarette butts or leave other fire-causing waste in forests face prison sentences ranging from one to three years, along with judicial fines. The same penalties apply to those who burn stubble or vegetation within 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) of forests or inside village boundaries covered by the relevant legislation.

According to the ministry, individuals whose negligence causes a forest fire face prison terms of three to 10 years.

Those found guilty of intentionally setting forest fires face a minimum of 10 years in prison and judicial fines ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 day-fines. If the crime is committed as part of an organized criminal activity, the penalty increases to life imprisonment and judicial fines of between 20,000 and 25,000 day-fines.

The ministry also stressed that additional criminal penalties apply if a forest fire results in injury or loss of life.