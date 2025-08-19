The exhausting, years-long process of divorce is coming to an end, as the family mediation system allows couples to separate peacefully in a short time. Planned to be introduced with the new judicial package, family mediation aims to shorten the divorce process while preserving the family structure.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced last week that the "Family Mediation" system, which will shorten divorce cases and protect the family structure, will soon be implemented. With the system in place, divorce processes can be resolved amicably while safeguarding family ties.

Speaking on the matter, Turkish Mediators and Mediation Centers spokesperson Umut Metin noted that family mediation will reduce the number of divorce cases, allow divorces to be finalized quickly and by agreement, protect the psychological well-being of children and lighten the workload of family courts.

Metin emphasized that mediation has long been applied in various areas in Türkiye and will now extend to domestic disputes. He said: “Society has seen and embraced the benefits of mediation in rental, labor-employer, consumer and commercial disputes. Now these benefits will apply to family conflicts as well.”

Metin highlighted that family mediation enables spouses to resolve yearslong divorce cases quickly and amicably, adding: “This method prevents children from being psychologically affected. In mediation, there is no blaming, only an effort to reach an agreement with tolerance. Couples can separate without resentment, remembering the happiness of their first days of marriage.”

The system, which will reduce the burden on family courts, will also facilitate agreements on custody, alimony and property division. Metin stated: “Family mediation will contribute to social peace and the preservation of family structures. It will eliminate resentment among people and secure the future of family businesses, which are economically significant for our country.”

Metin explained that family mediation takes a completely different approach, emphasizing tolerance. “In a typical lawsuit, the first thing that appears is the petition. The party seeking a favorable outcome begins blaming their spouse. The accused spouse defends themselves, arguing that the allegations are false and that the other party is at fault."

He also added: "This positions spouses against each other, and the same psychology inevitably occurs in courts. Winning the case requires explaining one’s faults. Mediation, however, is different. In mediation, there is no blaming. There is an effort to reach an agreement with tolerance and a smile."

"Ultimately, there is reconciliation, and the virtue of separating without disrupting the happiness of the wedding day is preserved. Family mediation will provide great benefits to Türkiye,” he said.