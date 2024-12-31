The Beşiktaş Yıldız Erten Kindergarten, launched as part of the "Preschool Music Education Implementation School Project" by the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education, has been officially introduced. This groundbreaking initiative aims to acquaint children with music at an early age, fostering their artistic and aesthetic development.

Speaking at the introductory event, Istanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat Mücahit Yentür shared his vision for a peaceful and harmonious 2025, emphasizing a world where children are safe and schools are untouched by conflict. He extended heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in Gaza, expressing hope for an end to ongoing suffering.

Highlighting the innovative nature of the project, Yentür stated, “For the first time in Türkiye, we are implementing a preschool music education program approved by the Directorate General of Basic Education and the Board of Education. This initiative will take place at Beşiktaş Yıldız Erten Kindergarten, making it a pioneering effort in the public school system.”

Yentür emphasized the significance of early childhood education, particularly for children aged 36 to 72 months, as a critical period for discovering talents and shaping mental, physical and emotional development. “Together with our educators, we will implement music and art education in a structured program throughout the year, starting in Beşiktaş. I believe this effort will set an example for other schools across Istanbul and Türkiye,” he said.

Yentür underscored the importance of nurturing talent from a young age, saying: “Visionaries like Dede Efendi, Itri, and Münir Nurettin Selçuk will emerge from these schools. By identifying hidden talents early and strengthening them with academic education, we will pave the way for outstanding artists, athletes and innovators.”

The kindergarten will collaborate with Istanbul Technical University (ITU) and Beşiktaş Itri Fine Arts High School, which will provide academic support and closely monitor the program’s implementation. A special committee will oversee student selection, ensuring those with an affinity for music can thrive while all children benefit from the enriched environment.

Plans are already underway to expand the program beyond Istanbul. “Next year, we aim to implement this program in at least one preschool classroom in each of Istanbul’s 39 districts,” Yentür explained. “Our goal is to ensure that every child, regardless of their socioeconomic or cultural background, has access to this opportunity.”

Yentür expressed confidence that the initiative’s success in Istanbul would inspire similar efforts nationwide, fostering a love of music and art among young learners.

The event concluded with a delightful performance by the kindergarten students, showcasing their budding musical talents. Six-year-old student Begüm Bilecen shared her excitement, saying, “I love music and playing the guitar.” Her mother, Sultan Bilecen, praised the program, noting how music’s presence in early childhood is invaluable.