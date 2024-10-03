The "Sudan Ship," carrying around 2,500 tons of relief materials through a partnership between Türkiye and Kuwait, departed from Türkiye on Sept. 20 and arrived in Port Sudan on Wednesday.

Sudanese officials, including Culture and Information Minister Graham Abdelkader and Transport Minister Abubakr Abu al-Qasim, welcomed the aid ship.

Notable attendees included the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Fatih Yildiz, and the Charge d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Khartoum, Mohammed Ibrahim al-Hamed.

Selva Adem, the commissioner for Humanitarian Aid of Sudan, praised the efforts of Kuwait and Türkiye and their continued support to the Sudanese people.

Adem emphasized the government's commitment to delivering aid to people suffering from exceptional circumstances across Sudan. He also noted that the country would still need assistance in the post-war period.

Yildiz highlighted that Ankara stands by the people and government of Sudan. He also said that with this aid, delivered in cooperation with Kuwait, the aim is not only to reach Sudanese people in need but also to draw global attention to the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Sudan.

He added that alongside the tragedies in Gaza and Ukraine, which rightly demand the world's attention, Sudan should not be forgotten.

Al-Hamed said the aid was provided by the Kuwait Relief Society under the directive of Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

He noted that the cost of the aid ship exceeded $2 million and affirmed that Kuwait would continue to support Sudan until this challenging period comes to an end.