Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced that municipalities can now submit applications for new Elderly Support Program (YADES 2024) projects to further protect, support and facilitate quality lifestyles for the country's aging citizens.

In a written statement, Göktaş noted that in Türkiye, where the elderly population rate has risen to 10.2%, efforts are ongoing to increase the number of services offered to the elderly according to their needs.

Göktaş emphasized that within this framework, they continue to support family-based active and healthy aging policies through the YADES program, and they are also expanding preventive and alternative service models alongside institutional care services in delivering services to the elderly.

"This year we allocated a budget of TL 11.28 million ($350,000)," said Göktaş, highlighting that through YADES, which was established in 2016 and is sustained with funds from the general budget, they aim to activate local dynamics to support elderly people in continuing their lives in their home environment and participating in social life.

"We aim to facilitate the lives of elderly citizens 65 years and older by providing care support and psychosocial support to those in need, ensuring necessary care is provided in their living spaces," Göktaş noted.

"Over eight years, we have provided TL 45 million in financial support. Within this scope, we reached out to 128,691 elderly individuals in 87,987 households through 74 projects conducted in 42 municipalities. Applications for YADES 2024, where new projects prepared by municipalities for the protection, support and facilitation of elderly lives will be evaluated, have now begun," she added.

Göktaş noted that the funding allocated under the YADES 2024 program will be used for projects prepared by municipalities and submitted by governorates, following the procedures and principles set by the ministry.

She also explained that the project durations will be one year, approved projects will be implemented by municipalities, and oversight will be conducted through governorates.

Göktaş also stated that municipalities applying to the program must submit their project proposals to governorates by 5 p.m. on June 3 at the latest.