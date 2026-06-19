Türkiye's Ministry of National Education (MEB) launched an investigation on Friday into a private middle school in Istanbul following complaints from parents regarding the handling of a teacher's gender transition and a subsequent seminar on gender identity development.

The case has emerged at Private Açı Middle School in Istanbul's Sarıyer district after an English teacher who legally changed gender and name continued teaching under the new identity.

According to reports, English teacher B.Ü. applied to the Istanbul 36th Civil Court of First Instance and legally changed gender and name, adopting a new female name; the teacher reportedly continued teaching classes and serving as a sixth-grade homeroom teacher following the transition.

The issue drew attention after some parents raised concerns about the impact of the situation on students. The debate intensified following a school seminar titled "Gender Identity Development," which critics claimed was organized without official authorization.

Several parents subsequently submitted complaints to education authorities, prompting the matter to be referred to the Provincial Directorate of National Education and later to the Ministry of National Education.

In a statement by General Director Fethullah Güner, the ministry said it had received information indicating that a sixth-grade teacher had changed their name as part of a gender transition process and that the school had informed parents of the change.

The ministry instructed inspectors to review the matter in accordance with educational legislation, professional standards governing teachers and pedagogical requirements.

Commenting on the issue, psychologist Mehmet Büyükçorak told A Haber television that such cases should be evaluated in terms of their impact on adolescents and educational environments. He said students in early adolescence could face developmental and psychological challenges when confronted with complex discussions regarding gender identity.

Zuhal Öztürk, head of the World Child and Family Protection Platform, also criticized the school's handling of the matter, arguing that it could influence children's understanding of gender identity during key stages of development.