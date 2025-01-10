The Doctors Worldwide Association has released a detailed needs analysis report addressing the challenges internally displaced Syrians face in returning to their hometowns. The report outlines the hurdles these individuals face, many of whom seek to return to northern Syria areas, such as southern Idlib and northern Hama. These regions were heavily affected by the ongoing conflict. However, Türkiye’s strategic involvement and humanitarian efforts in the region play a pivotal role in shaping the future of these return processes.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, Türkiye has been actively engaged in providing humanitarian aid and facilitating the return of displaced Syrians. As part of this ongoing support, Türkiye has helped rebuild infrastructure in areas controlled by opposition forces, focusing on vital sectors such as health care, education and public services.

According to the latest Doctors Worldwide report, displaced Syrians in regions like Idlib and Hama face several barriers to returning, including destroyed homes, lack of infrastructure, limited access to health services and security risks from unexploded ordnance. In this context, Türkiye's efforts are crucial in mitigating these challenges.

Hakan Bilgin, president of Doctors Worldwide, highlighted the importance of Türkiye’s continuous support: “Since 2011, Doctors Worldwide has worked closely with local authorities and international partners to provide health care, psychosocial support and social protection services. In addition to direct aid, Türkiye’s role in rebuilding health centers in Aleppo and Idlib, as well as supporting local economies, is indispensable. Türkiye’s involvement is key to ensuring a stable and sustainable return process for displaced Syrians.”

The report indicates that 44% of displaced individuals in Syria are willing to return within six months to a year if security and infrastructure improvements are made. Türkiye's ongoing assistance in rebuilding homes, clearing mines and restoring essential services is directly linked to these potential returnees’ willingness to return.

Türkiye has also been instrumental in encouraging international cooperation in Syria’s reconstruction. The report emphasizes that for a successful return process, a multisectoral approach must involve infrastructure renewal, economic opportunities and educational programs for displaced children. As one of the key regional actors, Türkiye’s strategic leadership in these areas is essential for fostering a long-term solution.

Türkiye’s cooperation with international organizations and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) further ensures that displaced Syrians receive the assistance they need during the return process. The report also underscores the urgency of addressing critical issues like mine clearance and providing essential public services, areas where Türkiye has been actively involved through direct support and partnerships.

As the situation in Syria continues to evolve, Türkiye remains at the forefront of efforts to support displaced Syrians, not only through humanitarian aid but also by promoting long-term stability in the region. The international community must work alongside Türkiye to provide the resources and expertise needed to address the complex challenges of rebuilding Syria and ensuring a safe and sustainable return for millions of displaced individuals.