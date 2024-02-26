Türkiye and Libya have recently committed to strengthening their cooperation in the field of vocational and technical education through a memorandum of understanding signed by top officials from both countries.

National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin highlighted the significance of the agreement, describing it as a symbol of the strong cooperation and friendly relations between the two nations. He emphasized that the memorandum would not only be a diplomatic text but would also significantly contribute to educating children and young people, who are crucial for building the future.

Tekin emphasized the importance of education as a powerful instrument for economic growth and sustainable development at the national level. He expressed Türkiye's eagerness to enhance cooperation, particularly in education and culture.

On the Libyan side, Education Minister Yahlif Said al-Sifav expressed his country's interest in benefiting from Türkiye's experience in utilizing technology in vocational education. He also expressed a desire to open new courses in vocational education to meet Libya's specific needs.

The memorandum of understanding aims to facilitate the exchange of information and experience on various aspects of vocational and technical education. These include school management, recognition of prior learning, measurement of learning outcomes and certification. The agreement is expected to deepen the collaboration between Türkiye and Libya in the field of education and contribute to the development of both nations.