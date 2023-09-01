Türkiye's fishing season kicked off on Friday, marked by the government's decision to lift a ban that aimed to eliminate discarded fishing equipment from Turkish seas, a move that has contributed to the preservation of millions of marine creatures. While the ban on fishing in the Marmara, Aegean and Black Sea regions ended, the Mediterranean will see the ban lifted on Sept. 16.

The fishing ban, which was in effect from April 15 to Sept. 1, concluded with an opening ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. As fishermen cast their nets after a 4.5-month hiatus, the waters teemed with fish, sparking a flurry of activity in fish markets across the country.

Seçkin Ocak, a fisherman from Ordu, said, "The fish population is currently low, but with the start of the season we are hopeful for good days."

Another fisherman, Ibrahim Menekşe, predicted a robust season with an abundance of anchovies. He remarked, "The initial bonito catch of the season is somewhat small, but it will grow. We also have haddock and horse mackerel mixed in. The season has started well, and I hope citizens will enjoy plenty of fish."

The variety of fish is expected to increase, with offerings including purr, horse mackerel and bluefish now available. Sardines are yet to make an appearance. Prices are currently lower than usual, making fish a more affordable choice. Typically, sardines sell for TL 50 ($1.87), horse mackerel for TL 60-70, and haddock for prices ranging from TL 70-80. It is hoped that these prices will attract consumers to enjoy more fish this year.

Fishermen from the Bandırma district of Balıkesir, a significant aquaculture hub in southern Marmara, returned with a bountiful catch of sardines, anchovies and horse mackerel. Their haul included 348 cases of sardines, 245 cases of anchovies and 228 cases of horse mackerel, which were then classified by size and destined for metropolitan cities like Ankara, Istanbul and Bursa.

Özcan Ateş, an official from the fish market, disclosed that prices ranged from TL 300 to 600 for sardine cases, TL 800 to 1,000 for anchovy cases, and TL 400 to 600 for horse mackerel cases, depending on their size.

Osman Kocaman, chairperson of a fishing company, indicated a promising start to the season with anchovies in Bandırma Bay. He noted: "We cannot make firm predictions about the sustainability and development of fishing due to the warm water temperatures. However, at least for anchovies, this year looks better compared to the previous year. They seem larger, which is a positive sign."

Emin Gürer, owner of another fishing company, expressed hope for a successful 2023-2024 fishing season. He anticipated a good season. "The signs are already visible in the sea. We believe there's an abundance of sardines and anchovies, offering affordable options for consumers. Although bonito appears slightly weaker than last year, we expect it to arrive with a one-month delay," he said.

As the fishing season commences, concerns about marine life persist due to the threat posed by ghost nets – fishing equipment haphazardly disposed of or abandoned at sea. Studies indicate that 309 marine organisms perish in every 100 meters of ghost net, posing a grave threat to biodiversity. Conservation efforts to clear ghost nets span multiple regions in Türkiye, covering both coastal and landlocked areas. This year, even more provinces will join the campaign, which has already combed an area of approximately 96 million square meters, clearing and partially recycling 546,000 square meters of nets.