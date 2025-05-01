High school students from across Africa convened in Abidjan this week for the continent’s largest science and technology festival, organized by the Türkiye Maarif Foundation (TMV).

The event, organized by TMV’s Côte d’Ivoire Maarif Schools, brought together participants from 22 African countries and showcased over 100 student-led projects in fields including electronics, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and agricultural innovation.

The festival provided a platform for Africa’s young science talents to present their creative solutions to real-world challenges. Projects were evaluated by independent juries, with awards presented across five major categories: Electronics and Robotics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, Agricultural Technologies, Renewable Energy and Accessible Living.

In the Electronics and Robotics category, Gabon claimed the top prize with a project on an automated personnel entry control system, while Mauritania earned second place for a smart home system. The awards were presented by Côte d’Ivoire’s minister of National Education, professor Mariatou Kone.

The IT and Artificial Intelligence category saw Côte d’Ivoire’s “Maarif Connect” platform awarded first place. Djibouti and Togo followed with innovative applications in e-learning and facial recognition-based attendance systems, respectively. Grand Bassam International University Rector professor Saliou Toure, presented the prizes.

Cameroon took the lead in the Agricultural Technologies category with its “Healing from the Sky” project, which proposed an aerial irrigation and treatment system. The category also honored students from Chad and Senegal for their solar-powered greenhouse innovations. Türkiye’s Ambassador to Abidjan, Deniz Erdoğan Barım, presented the awards.

In the Renewable Energy category, Ethiopia received first prize for transforming coffee grounds into energy and fertilizer. Côte d’Ivoire and Mali were also recognized for sustainable energy and eco-village initiatives. TMV board of trustees member associate professor Zeynep Arkan awarded the winners.

The Accessible Living category recognized students from Madagascar, Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo for their contributions to inclusive technologies. The winning project from Madagascar introduced a sensor-equipped glove to assist visually impaired individuals. Galatasaray University Rector A. Muhammed Uludağ presented awards in this category.

Beyond the competition, the festival also featured a university fair, startup presentations, and academic panels, providing students with the opportunity to explore various educational paths and exchange ideas with professionals and peers from across the continent.

Organizers said the festival reflects the Türkiye Maarif Foundation’s commitment to supporting youth development, science education and international cooperation throughout Africa.