Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of a pivotal moment in its history on April 23, 1920, with the establishment of the First Grand National Assembly, a significant step toward asserting its independence. As the nation commemorates this milestone, various activities unfold across the country to celebrate this important day.

In the southern province of Antalya, children have experienced a magnificent festive spirit with the International Children and Kite Festival organized by the city's municipality. Colorful activities held at the Glass Pyramid King's Road delighted children and families.

Semin Öztürk Şener, Türkiye's only civilian female aerobatics pilot, performed aerobatic maneuvers in her plane "Yeni Menekşe" and attended a signing ceremony. Işıl Görenoğlu, deputy chairperson of the organization committee, highlighted that this event, now in its ninth year, aims to connect children with the sky, providing flight experiences to around 80 children using different types of aircraft and helicopters.

Children in Kartepe in northwestern Kocaeli celebrated the day with a special event at the Naval Air Command. They visited the 351st Helicopter Line Maintenance Command, explored helicopters and experienced the Dunker Simulator for water rescue operations. Rear Adm. Mehmet Savaş Eser joined the festivities, inspiring children's interest in aviation and maritime operations.

In Eskişehir's Sivrihisar in central Anatolia, as part of the "Aviator Kids Event" at the Necati Artan Facilities, children and their parents explored the M.S.Ö. Aviation and Space Museum located at the Western Apron. Those interested experienced the thrill of flight with helicopters and planes under the guidance of experienced pilots. Children participated in a "Paper Plane Competition," aiming to throw their paper planes the farthest distance possible. Participants received certificates and various gifts for their efforts on the platform set up at the museum.

Elazığ Fethi Sekin City Hospital, in partnership with the Public Education Center Directorate, organized an event for children undergoing treatment. Activities like wood painting and marbling were arranged, accompanied by clowns, music, games and gifts, creating a festive atmosphere in the children's ward and bringing joy to the young patients.

In western Muğla's Köyceğiz, the Durgunsu Canoe International April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day Cup and Spring Cup races recently concluded. The Turkish Canoe Federation's 2024 program included races in various categories, with 230 athletes competing, including a team from Azerbaijan. Winners were awarded in both cups, with Şişecam Sports Club and Gündoğdu Sports Club taking first place, among others.

Despite challenging weather, the races ran smoothly, and plans are in place to continue national team training in Köyceğiz for upcoming international events, ensuring a promising future for Turkish canoeing.

International celebrations

In Vienna, Austria, the Turkish Consulate and Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) organized an event to celebrate the day, with contributions from Turkish associations. Ambassador Ozan Ceyhun and Consul General Cafer Mert Özmert, among others, attended the event. The event began with the national anthem and remarks from Özmert.

Ceyhun emphasized the day's significance as the 104th anniversary of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly and the country's founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's dedication to children worldwide. The event included performances by children and artists Ümit Kaplan and Erkan Obüs, drawing considerable interest from attendees.

The historic day was celebrated in Western Thrace with various activities. Turkish children in the region participated in programs organized by the Gümülcine Turkish Youth Union (GTGB) and the Iskeçe Turkish Union (ITB), showcasing their love for Atatürk through poetry, songs and folk dances.

Children enjoyed balloons, sweets and gifts during the events, while at ITB, a magician entertained with captivating illusion shows. Aykut Ünal, Türkiye's consul general in Gümülcine (Komotini), commended the events, emphasizing the importance of youth taking charge of their futures as a testament to the region's strong foundations.

What's this day?

The Grand National Assembly convened for the first time in 1920 in the capital Ankara during the War of Independence, setting the groundwork for an independent, secular and modern republic. This assembly, led by Atatürk, laid the foundation for Türkiye's national sovereignty, a cornerstone of our existence.

In 1924, Atatürk designated April 23 as a national holiday, a decision that was further enhanced in 1929 when he dedicated the day to children, making it Children's Day. This gesture symbolizes the country's commitment to nurturing and cherishing the future of the nation. Since 1979, Children's Day has taken on an international dimension, with foreign children joining Turkish children in celebrating this special day.

Türkiye's unique recognition of this holiday as a national celebration for children sets it apart as the first and only country in the world to do so, sharing this spirit of joy and hope with the global community.