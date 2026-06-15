Muslims in Türkiye and across the world are preparing to welcome the Islamic New Year as the Hijri year 1448 begins with the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

According to calculations by the High Council of Religious Affairs under Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), the first day of Muharram will be observed on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the new Hijri year.

The Hijri calendar begins with the Hijrah, the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his companions from Mecca to Medina in 622. The event is regarded as one of the most significant turning points in Islamic history and marks the starting point of the Islamic calendar.

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam and is traditionally associated with worship, reflection, fasting and charitable acts. The month also holds special significance as a period for remembering the values of faith, perseverance and solidarity embodied by the Hijrah.

This year's Ashura Day, observed on the 10th day of Muharram, falls on June 25.

The crescent moon signaling the start of Muharram is expected to first appear over the Atlantic Ocean and will be visible across Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and South America.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), High Council of Religious Affairs expert Uzeyir Öztürk said described the Hijrah as both a turning point in Islamic history and a lasting symbol of faith, sacrifice and perseverance.

"The migration from Mecca to Medina closed the 13-year Meccan period and opened the Medinan period, which formed the basis of Islamic society," Öztürk said.

He noted that Islam evolved from an individual faith into a comprehensive social system during this period, while the brotherhood established between the Muhajirun and the Ansar became a historic model of solidarity and mutual support.

"The Hijrah demonstrates Muslims' devotion to their beliefs and the sacrifices they made for the sake of God," he said.

Calling on Muslims to reflect on the lessons of the Hijrah, Öztürk said the Islamic New Year offers an opportunity to strengthen unity, solidarity and social responsibility.

Beyond its historical significance, the Islamic New Year is observed across Türkiye through religious gatherings and community traditions.

The beginning of Muharram is marked by special prayers and sermons in mosques, where religious leaders highlight the significance of the Hijrah and its enduring lessons of faith, sacrifice, perseverance and unity.

Another visible tradition during Muharram is the preparation and distribution of ashura, also known as "Noah's pudding, a traditional dessert associated with sharing and solidarity. Families, municipalities, mosques and charitable organizations prepare large quantities and distribute them to neighbors, visitors and those in need, continuing a custom deeply rooted in Ottoman and Turkish culture.