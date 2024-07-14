Türkiye commemorates July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day with a wide array of activities across the nation, honoring the resilience and unity demonstrated during a critical moment in the country's history.

In Ankara, the "Democracy and National Unity Train," themed "Victory of the People," commenced its journey from the Ankara High-Speed Train (YHT) station, marking the anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt. Organized by TCDD Transportation Inc., the train will run for two months, covering 56,000 kilometers (34,800 miles) on the Ankara-Istanbul and Ankara-Konya lines, and is expected to transport about 60,000 passengers

In Istanbul, the Turkish Maarif Foundation hosted a panel titled "A Tale of Patriotism: July 15" at its headquarters to mark the eighth anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. The panel featured professor Birol Akgün, president of the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

In his opening remarks, Akgün underscored that resistance against the 2016 coup attempt was a testament to patriotism for Türkiye, highlighting President Erdoğan's historic leadership during the resistance.

In Istanbul, dozens of cyclists gathered at Dolmabahçe for July 15, riding to the July 15 Martyrs' Monument in a display of solidarity. Organized by the July 15 Association, the Cycling Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, cyclists embarked from Dolmabahçe Square, passing through Beşiktaş en route to the monument.

Participants sail in the Marmara as part of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day activities, Tekirdağ, Türkiye, July 14, 2024. (AA Photo)

The Democracy and National Unity Sailing Races commenced in Tekirdağ as part of the July 15 events. Held at the Tekirdağ Sailing and Specialization Club, the competition featured 60 athletes from Tekirdağ, Istanbul and Bulgaria across three classes off the coast of the Marmara.

In Antalya, Akdeniz University hosts various events in commemoration of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, including planting 253 trees for martyrs, organizing a Turkish music concert and hosting a table tennis tournament in honor of democracy martyrs.

In Niğde, climbers camped in Aladağlar as part of the July 15 activities, aiming to ascend three peaks in tribute. At Cumhuriyet Square in the city center, a program honored martyrs with a moment of silence and the singing of the National Anthem as part of the activities. Various events were planned, including climbers scaling peaks wearing shirts bearing martyr names, a program at Şehit Ömer Halisdemir Square and a half marathon on July 21.

In Osmaniye and İzmir, exhibitions featuring photos from the Anadolu Agency (AA) archive opened as part of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day events. Governor Erdinç Yılmaz of Osmaniye and Governor Süleyman Elban of İzmir emphasized the resilience shown against the 2016 coup attempt, with exhibitions aiming to preserve the memory of the events for future generations.

In Eskişehir, a bicycle tour commemorated July 15. Organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the tour included youth center volunteers and citizens. Participants adorned their bicycles with Turkish flags, cycling from Vilayet Square to Dede Korkut Park, conveying messages of unity and solidarity with anthems of July 15.

In Malatya, employees of the police department donated 251 units of blood in memory of the 251 martyrs on the eighth anniversary of the coup attempt. The event took place at the Malatya Police Department campus, where qualifying officers donated blood to honor the memories of those lost.

In Bayburt, a spirited javelin competition took place between the Kop Equestrian Sports Club and the Çoruh Equestrian Sports Club as part of the July 15 events. Held at Bayburt's equestrian field, the event concluded in a tie, with both clubs receiving trophies in a ceremony celebrating the resilience and spirit of traditional equestrian sports in Türkiye.