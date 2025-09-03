Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, falls on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, which this year will be observed on Wednesday in Türkiye. The celebration, also known as Mevlid Kandili, has been marked for centuries in the Muslim world through recitations, ceremonies and literary works praising the Prophet.

Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) President Ali Erbaş said that the Prophet Muhammad’s morals should serve as a guide for Muslims today. Erbaş announced that this year, the Prophet’s birthday will be commemorated with a yearlong program under the theme “Our Prophet and Family Ethics.”

Speaking at the launch of Mawlid al-Nabi Week, which commemorates the Prophet’s birth, Erbaş said, “What falls upon us is to internalize the morals of the Messenger of Allah and represent them in the best way in our own lives. The greatest need of our time is to turn Islam’s moral principles into a shared code of conduct that dominates life.”

He explained that the Quran and the Prophet’s mission aim to enable people to live a life adorned with universal law and good morals. He warned that the world is witnessing wars, occupations and moral crises, which he described as symptoms of “a modern ignorance.” The way out, he stressed, is to embrace the Prophet Muhammad’s message of balance between the material and spiritual and between this world and the Hereafter.

“This year, we will not celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi for just a week but revive it as a yearlong commemoration,” Erbaş said. “With the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will hold nationwide and international events under the auspices of the Presidency.”

Programs organized in cooperation with ministries, universities, civil society groups and media organizations will include educational seminars, competitions, cultural exhibitions, blood donation campaigns and memorial forests, with a special focus on children, youth and families.

“Family has a special place in our services,” Erbaş said. “It is humanity’s most vital institution and the first school where faith, culture and values are taught.” He warned that rapid social change and harmful trends spread through new media pose threats to family structures, calling for greater effort to safeguard them.

Erbaş also stated, “Without a doubt, humanity’s salvation from this crisis is only possible by holding firmly to the blessed legacy of the Messenger of Allah and by adopting his messages that establish a balance between material and spiritual and between this world and the Hereafter.”

He noted that this year marks the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad and prayed that Allah would allow people to fully comprehend the significance and importance of Mawlid Night for the nation, the Islamic world and all humanity. Emphasizing that Prophet Muhammad is the greatest gift of Allah to humanity, Erbaş said, “He is the greatest manifestation of divine mercy, the final representative of the chain of prophethood. Indeed, in a dark period when ignorance and oppression surrounded life and humanity lost its moral compass, the Prophet arose like a sun on the horizon of mankind. With his arrival, humanity found guidance and direction. His justice, mercy and love revitalized souls scorched by oppression, hatred and violence.”

Erbaş also highlighted that humanity is going through a challenging period, marked by crises that erode moral and spiritual values. He stressed that Muslims have a responsibility to make the Prophet’s morality, justice, and mercy a model in personal and societal life.

First lady Emine Erdoğan stated, “On this blessed night, which spreads light in the hearts, I pray that all prayers are accepted and I congratulate the Mawlid of our country and the Islamic world.”

In her social media message for Mevlid Kandili, Erdoğan added, “The blessed night marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), sent as a mercy to the worlds, heralds abundance, peace, and unity, and is a season for the renewal of humanity. On this blessed night, which spreads light in the hearts, I pray that all prayers are accepted and I congratulate the Mawlid of our country and the Islamic world.”

Mawlid al-Nabawi is celebrated across Türkiye, reflecting the nation’s rich Islamic heritage. On this night, mosques are beautifully illuminated and special prayers are held alongside recitations of the Mevlid – a traditional poem recounting the Prophet Muhammad’s birth.

The faithful gather for communal prayers, seeking spiritual renewal and blessings. Many also engage in acts of charity, distribute sweets and offer food to neighbors and people in need, fostering a strong sense of community and compassion.