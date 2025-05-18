May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, along with Youth Week, is being enthusiastically celebrated across the country under the organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Engineering students from universities throughout Türkiye will travel to Samsun aboard the pride of the nation, the TCG Anadolu warship. Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with young people as part of the celebrations.

Various events are being organized across the country under the coordination of the Ministry’s General Directorate of Youth Services, continuing through May 21.

Celebrated as the national day of youth and sports, May 19 is marked with simultaneous festivals in city squares across Türkiye under the theme “Türkiye’s Strength is its Youth.”

These festivals bring together citizens of all ages with youth and sports activities, including workshops, sports events, performances by young artists, children’s activities and shows by athletes.

As part of Youth Week, 182 young people, one male and one female representative from each of Türkiye’s 81 provinces and from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Kyrgyzstan, and France, will first gather in Istanbul.

These youth representatives will take part in visits and programs in historically significant cities related to the Turkish War of Independence, including Istanbul, Bursa, Bilecik, Eskişehir and Ankara.

On May 17, selected university engineering students from across the country will embark on a symbolic journey aboard the TCG Anadolu, Türkiye’s largest military ship, departing from Istanbul en route to Samsun.

The journey aims to showcase the advancements of Türkiye’s national defense industry while also commemorating the spirit and historical importance of May 19. The TCG Anadolu will arrive in Samsun on May 19, where the young passengers will participate in official celebration programs.

In addition, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will receive 40 young people in Istanbul, accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak. On May 20, the youth representatives will also be welcomed by the speaker of the Grand National Assembly, Numan Kurtulmuş.