Türkiye established a new emergency call coordination directorate under the Interior Ministry to accelerate emergency response, strengthen interagency cooperation and introduce artificial intelligence-powered systems into its nationwide 112 service.

The General Directorate of 112 Emergency Call and Coordination was established through a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Saturday, replacing the existing department-level structure.

The new directorate will set common policies and standards for emergency call services, improve coordination among relevant institutions and support faster decision-making during emergencies, according to a statement from the ministry.

As part of the restructuring, 112 Emergency Call Centers operating in all 81 provinces are being transformed into independent Provincial 112 Emergency Call and Coordination Directorates reporting directly to provincial governors' offices.

The new structure aims to ensure that emergency services are dispatched to incident scenes more quickly and that coordination among institutions continues efficiently after calls for assistance.

AI-powered system

The new directorate will oversee upgrades to the national operations center, switchboard and communication systems. Authorities also plan to develop AI-powered decision-making systems and big data analysis infrastructure, alongside a cybersecurity and disaster recovery center.

Emergency call personnel will receive preparatory and in-service training, while regular assessments will be conducted to maintain service quality.

The ministry also plans to develop national and international projects to improve emergency call and coordination services and organize drills to identify and prevent potential disruptions.

100 million calls annually

Türkiye's 112 Emergency Call System handles nearly 100 million calls annually and coordinates more than 31 million incidents, with approximately 15,000 personnel working across the system.

Initially launched in Antalya in 2009, the system consolidated different emergency telephone numbers under a single number. Its expansion to all 81 provinces was completed by the end of 2023.

The service is accessible through voice calls, SMS, web-based reports, the Hayat 112 and Engelsiz 112 services, and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority's (AFAD) Acil application. It also provides services in German, Arabic, English and Russian.