Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education (MEB) aims to establish 2,000 information technology laboratories and 500 innovative classrooms in 2027 to strengthen schools’ technological infrastructure and improve students’ digital skills.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s broader efforts to promote digital transformation in education and help students develop practical skills in robotics, coding, 3D design and technology development.

As of 2026, the ministry had made 5,321 information technology laboratories and 543 innovative classrooms available to schools. Equipped with 3D printers, robotics coding kits and mobile robot platforms, the facilities allow students to apply theoretical knowledge through hands-on learning.

With the planned additions, the number of new laboratories and innovative classrooms established over the next three years will reach 6,500, according to the ministry.

The ministry is also expanding the distribution of MEBKIT, a domestically developed electronic and robotics coding kit designed to support practical learning in electronics and robotics.

To date, 41,400 MEBKIT kits have been delivered to schools, alongside 16,500 mobile robot platforms.

As part of the next distribution phase, the ministry plans to deliver 50,000 MEBKIT kits and 15,000 mobile robot platforms to an additional 5,000 schools during the second semester of the 2026-2027 academic year.

The initiative aims to expand students’ access to digital technologies and strengthen practical learning opportunities nationwide.