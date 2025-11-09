The Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry have launched the "Every Family One Sapling Our Green Homeland" campaign, a joint initiative that plants a sapling in the name of every newborn baby and newlywed couple across Türkiye. The project aims to support environmental sustainability while promoting demographic growth and family values.

Announced within the framework of the “November 11 National Forestation Day,” declared by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the campaign reflects Türkiye’s commitment to both population development and ecological preservation.

The initiative is designed to strengthen the country’s ongoing “Green Homeland Mobilization” by encouraging citizens to contribute to afforestation efforts starting from birth or marriage.

As part of the campaign’s official launch, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı visited Ankara Bilkent City Hospital to meet with newborn babies and their families.

During their visit, the ministers met with three families: one celebrating the arrival of their third child, another marking the birth of their first, and a third family who recently welcomed their third child.

Both ministers expressed their good wishes for the health and well-being of the newborns and presented certificates to the families confirming the planting of saplings in the babies’ names.

In a statement following the visit, Minister Göktaş highlighted the campaign’s role within the government’s broader “Year of the Family” initiative, which focuses on supporting families amid demographic changes and an aging population. She said the campaign would not only help protect families through birth and marriage support but also reinforce environmental stewardship.

“Every newborn and newly married couple will have a sapling planted in their name,” Göktaş said. “We will present personalized certificates both at marriage ceremonies and to families of newborn babies.

This project makes a significant contribution to the green homeland mobilization declared by our President. We are honored to implement this valuable project together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.”

Göktaş also announced plans to establish “family forests” in all 81 provinces across Türkiye within the year, integrating afforestation with family-centered policies.

Saplings being planted during Republic Day’s 102nd anniversary celebrations, Malatya, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Minister Yumaklı emphasized Türkiye’s leadership in afforestation efforts, noting that the country currently ranks first in Europe for tree planting activities. “This year alone, we plan to plant approximately 1.5 million saplings in the names of newborn babies and newlywed couples,” Yumaklı said. “Our teams plant nearly 550 million seeds and saplings every year. Currently, 30% of Türkiye’s land is covered by forests.”

He further explained that afforestation efforts are continuous, with areas affected by forest fires or other damage being replanted from one Nov. 11 to the next. “We visited three newborn babies today, which gives us hope for our nation’s future,” Yumaklı said.

“We invite all citizens, from ages 7 to 77, to participate in the afforestation campaign. This year on Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., everyone can visit ‘gelecegenefes.gov.tr’ to see the designated areas for planting and join the green homeland celebration.”

As a symbolic gesture during the visit, Minister Yumaklı presented Minister Göktaş with a certificate for a sapling planted in her name in Emirdağ district of Afyonkarahisar, her hometown.

According to the protocol established between the two ministries, e-certificates for saplings planted in the names of newborns and newlywed couples will be delivered to families for the next five years, ensuring continuous participation in this national environmental effort.

Each year, afforestation events take place in 922 districts across all 81 provinces, bringing citizens together on National Forestation Day. This year, for the first time, the “Green Homeland Mobilization” allows citizens to donate saplings, sponsor saplings, and create their own memorial forests.

Through the campaign, which aims to plant 550 million saplings within one year, participants can make donations or requests via the website or the Geleceğe Nefes mobile application. Additionally, citizens can contribute to the restoration of burned forest areas by donating saplings.

This year’s forestation efforts will also include the establishment of memorial forests at 17 locations in 8 provinces in honor of the heroes who lost their lives fighting wildfires. Memorial forests will be created in 11 provinces to commemorate citizens who lost their lives in earthquake-affected regions.

To honor the 68,000 civilians who were martyred in Gaza, a “Gaza Memorial Forest” will be established in Ankara. In recognition of 2025 being designated as the Year of the Family, “Year of the Family Forests” will be created across all 81 provinces.

Under the “1 Blood Donation, 3 Saplings” campaign conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), 4.5 million saplings will be planted. As part of the “Every Basket Is a Sapling” protocol signed with the Basketball Federation, saplings will be planted accordingly.

Additionally, a protocol signed with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will ensure that a sapling is planted on behalf of each passenger traveling on high-speed train (YHT) lines. With an average of 13 million passengers annually, it is expected that 13 million saplings will be planted along the YHT routes in one year.