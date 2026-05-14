The 31st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP31) presents a major opportunity for Türkiye to strengthen climate cooperation in regional seas and accelerate efforts toward zero carbon targets, according to a climate expert from Middle East Technical University (METU).

Barış Salihoğlu, director of METU’s Climate Change and Sustainable Development Research and Application Center and the Institute of Marine Sciences, said the protection of oceans and marine ecosystems is among Türkiye’s nine thematic priorities for the COP31 process.

Salihoğlu said Türkiye aims to expand regional cooperation against the climate crisis in surrounding seas, particularly in the Mediterranean and Black Sea regions.

He noted that preparations for COP31 are continuing at METU’s Climate Center in coordination with the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

According to Salihoğlu, METU proposed launching a regional seas initiative during consultation meetings held as part of COP31 preparations.

“In a COP that will take place on the Mediterranean coast in Antalya in southern Türkiye, making seas more visible is extremely important,” he said.

Salihoğlu noted that oceans and seas previously received limited attention in COP agendas but gained more visibility during the last two conferences. He added that COP31 directly identifies oceans and seas as one of its nine main themes.

“This creates a serious opportunity for Türkiye to develop concrete actions regarding regional seas and advance them internationally,” he said.

University roles

Salihoğlu emphasized that COP conferences are no longer limited to negotiations between governments, saying universities, nongovernmental organizations and the private sector now play increasingly important roles in climate discussions.

“The role of universities is not only to produce knowledge but also to build bridges with society and industry and transform knowledge into action,” he said.

He added that COP31 is expected to focus not only on climate strategies and targets but also on practical implementation steps.

“There is an approach aimed not only at discussing ideas but also implementing practices. This is very valuable,” he said.

Salihoğlu said METU contributes technical expertise to the COP31 process in areas including energy, cities, agriculture, food, transportation and maritime sectors.

He also stated that the university’s Climate Ambassadors Program is expected to participate in COP31, with volunteer students planned to take active roles during the conference.

METU prepares zero-carbon campus model

Salihoğlu said METU plans to introduce its Climate Action Plan during COP31, describing it as one of the most advanced university climate plans currently available.

The plan includes measures related to energy use, waste management, campus carbon emissions, transportation systems, water management and food policies.

“We are creating a campus model progressing toward zero carbon in all these areas,” he said.

The plan was prepared in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and includes contributions from students, academics, employees and administrators, he added.

Salihoğlu stressed that Türkiye is among the countries expected to be significantly affected by climate change, making COP31 especially important for raising awareness, developing concrete policies and establishing long-term climate infrastructure.

“The biggest problem in climate negotiations is the inability to implement decisions,” he said. “The difference with COP31 in Türkiye should be its ability to reflect these decisions on the ground.”