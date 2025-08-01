The Ministry of Family and Social Services announced that a total of 7,937 activities have been carried out across Türkiye’s 81 provinces as part of the 2025 Year of the Family initiative.

In a statement released by the ministry, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş emphasized the strong public interest and support following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s declaration of 2025 as the "family year."

“Our efforts to emphasize the importance of the family and to strengthen it, whether through applications for economic support programs or participation in awareness campaigns, have received significant attention. This clearly shows how meaningful President Erdoğan’s declaration of a family year is,” Göktaş stated.

She added that the ministry continues its work with determination to reflect this strong public engagement and that the momentum generated by the year dedicated to the family will serve as guidance for all the initiatives to be carried out during the upcoming "Decade of Family and Population."

The statement noted that services directly targeting individual citizens were rapidly implemented following the start of the year. It outlined that all activities were designed to provide economic benefits, raise awareness and support families’ socio-cultural development, contributing to the protection and strengthening of the family unit.

These activities have been realized through collaboration between public institutions, local governments, the private sector and civil society organizations. Within this framework, the ministry has led the implementation of 7,937 activities across the country to highlight the value of “being a family,” including 1,256 activities held in July alone.

The launch of the "Family Year" also marked the introduction of several supportive policies, including the expansion of the Marriage Support Project nationwide, the implementation of discount protocols with companies, an updated birth allowance system, a new regulation allowing part-time work for civil servant parents and various inter-ministerial collaborations.

Meanwhile, the ministry announced that applications are still open for a special short film competition centered around the theme of “family,” organized as part of the Family Year activities. The competition aims to encourage the public to rethink, remember and reflect on the role of the family.

Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 29. The first-place winner will receive a prize of TL 250,000 ($6,149), with TL 150,000 awarded to the second-place winner and TL 100,000 for third place. Applications can be submitted via the official website, and all entries must align with the family theme. The winners will also be announced on the same website.