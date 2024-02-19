Türkiye has proposed that four lakes on Antarctica's Horseshoe Island, where its scientific research camp is located, be designated as a special protection area.

This proposal aims to preserve the natural and scientific values ​​of these lakes, which are fed by meltwater from glaciers and snowfall.

Atilla Yılmaz, deputy scientific expedition leader of the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, told Anadolu Agency (AA): "These lakes, located near our camp, are accessible and have been the focus of numerous scientific projects. However, our studies included examining the presence of microplastics in the water, among other research activities."

"The rich ecosystems of these lakes, which are rare in such southern latitudes should be declared a special protected area within the year, or even in the coming months, due to their scientific importance and support for natural life," Yılmaz highlighted.

Yılmaz clarified that designating an area as a "special protected area" does not imply that it will be completely off-limits or devoid of study. He explained that scientific activities will continue unabated, but with careful measures to ensure minimal disruption to the ecosystem and natural environment.

"The rich biodiversity of the lakes, particularly noting the presence of zooplankton and phytoplankton, whose fossils dating back thousands of years have been discovered, underscoring the scientific significance of these lakes," he noted.

As part of the environmental monitoring program initiated by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) MAM Polar Research Institute in 2023, Yılmaz mentioned the annual examination of various physicochemical parameters in the lakes near their camp, along with the collection of water and sediment samples for analysis in Turkish laboratories.

Yılmaz acknowledged the human impact on Antarctica, despite its remote location, citing the increase in tourist numbers and fishing activities in the region. He also expressed concerns about pollutants reaching the area from nearby regions such as South America, southern Africa and Australia, either through air or water.

"Our monitoring efforts aim to track pollutant levels over time and provide crucial data for implementing necessary precautions should pollutant levels rise in the future," he said.

The special protected area designation is part of the Antarctic Treaty System, where countries take responsibility and implement measures to protect regions with high scientific or aesthetic value.

Türkiye, along with Belgium and the United Kingdom, initiated the proposal for this special protection area last year and prepared the management plan in cooperation. The proposal is expected to be discussed at the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting in 2024.