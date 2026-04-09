Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said trucks carrying medical supplies and equipment have been sent to Iran to support the country’s health care system.

In a post on his social media account on Wednesday, Memişoğlu said: “We represent a civilization of goodwill that always turns its path toward solidarity and healing. Guided by a ‘people first’ approach, we continue to support the oppressed, heal wounds and nurture hope across every corner of our broader community."

"With this commitment, our trucks loaded with medical supplies and equipment are now on their way to our neighbor, Iran. We remain dedicated to mobilizing all available resources for those in need, putting human life at the center of our efforts,” he added.

Medical supplies, including medicines, serums, consumables, medical devices, stretchers and oxygen cylinders, were collected from health care facilities in Van, eastern Turkiye and other provinces, packed under the coordination of the Van Provincial Health Directorate, and loaded onto three aid trucks.

The trucks departed from Van and arrived at the Gürbulak Border Gate in Doğubayazıt, Ağrı, after approximately five hours.

The conflict in the region escalated sharply after the war began on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated military strikes against Iran, triggering broader hostilities and widespread civilian and infrastructure damage across the country and its neighbors.

In response, Turkiye, known for its rapid mobilization of aid and support to neighboring and conflict-affected countries, has continued its tradition of providing medical supplies, relief assistance, and logistical support to help alleviate suffering and stabilize critical services.