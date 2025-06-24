Türkiye has emerged as the second most preferred destination for Muslim tourists globally, according to the latest “Muslim Travel Preferences” report released by Mastercard in partnership with CrescentRating.

The annual study, which analyzes global travel trends within the Muslim market, highlights Türkiye’s strong appeal thanks to its cultural heritage, diverse tourism infrastructure and inclusive services tailored to the needs of Muslim visitors.

According to the report, the number of Muslim travelers worldwide grew by 25% in 2023, reaching 176 million, with that figure projected to climb to 245 million by 2030. Alongside this growth, the sector’s global spending is expected to hit $230 billion, presenting a significant opportunity for destinations that align with Muslim values and preferences.

While Malaysia retained its top spot for its comprehensive “halal-friendly” travel services, Türkiye rose to second place, tied with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The report attributes Türkiye’s ranking to its well-preserved Islamic heritage sites, ease of access to halal-certified options and targeted efforts to improve Muslim-friendly travel experiences.

Türkiye’s historical and religious landmarks, such as Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Mosque, Konya’s Mevlana Museum and Şanlıurfa’s historical mosques, remain key attractions for faith-based tourism. In addition, the country’s hospitality industry has steadily adapted to meet the demands of Muslim travelers by offering facilities like women-only beach resorts, prayer spaces, and halal dining options.

New trends shaping Muslim tourism were also highlighted, including smart mobile applications for halal travel planning, solo travel experiences for young Muslims and digital detox retreats that align with spiritual wellness.