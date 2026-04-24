A male giraffe calf born at The Gaziantep Natural Life Park in southeastern Türkiye has been introduced to visitors for the first time, making it the the first giraffe ever born in the country.

The newborn giraffe is the offspring of the well-known giraffe pair “Şakir” and “Selvi,” who have become symbolic animals of the park and widely followed by visitors over the years.

The calf quickly attracted strong public attention upon its first appearance and is expected to be named through a public voting process announced by local authorities.

Gaziantep Natural Life Park is one of the largest wildlife parks in Türkiye and among the biggest in Europe, covering a vast green area and hosting thousands of animals in natural-style habitats.

The facility is also one of the most visited attractions in the region, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Officials said the birth reflects the success of long-term animal care and breeding programs at the park.

Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Fatma Şahin said the giraffes’ story began when efforts were made to find a suitable mate for Şakir, who was nearing advanced age. Selvi was brought to Gaziantep after being located in another city, and the pair was symbolically introduced in a ceremony that drew public attention.

She noted that Selvi’s pregnancy lasted approximately 15 months and described the birth as a major achievement for both the park and Türkiye’s wildlife conservation efforts.

Şahin emphasized that this is the first recorded giraffe birth in Türkiye, calling it a significant indicator of the country’s progress in animal care and natural habitat management.

The park spans approximately 1 million square meters of green space and is designed to provide animals with a stress-free, natural environment.

Officials highlighted that the facility hosts a wide variety of species and continues to expand its breeding success across multiple animal groups.

Park administrators also stated that Gaziantep Natural Life Park has one of the highest animal reproduction rates in Türkiye, attributing this to professional care, improved habitats, and veterinary support systems.

Following its public introduction, the newborn giraffe has become one of the newest attractions at the park, drawing significant visitor interest.