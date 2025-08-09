Türkiye experienced its hottest July in more than half a century, with average temperatures reaching 26.9 degrees Celsius (80.4 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the General Directorate of Meteorology on Saturday.

The agency’s July 2025 Temperature Assessment Report found that last month’s average was 1.9 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991–2020 July average of 25 degrees Celsius. Officials said it was the country’s warmest July since records began 55 years ago.

Record-high temperatures were reported at 66 of the 220 stations used in national climate assessments. Cizre, in southeastern Türkiye, topped the list, with its average July temperature rising from 49.1 degrees Celsius to 49.4 degrees.

Other cities and districts with new July records included Ceylanpınar (49.0 degrees), Birecik (48.1), Tokat (45.0), Akçakale (47.0), Viranşehir (47.0), Adıyaman (45.3), Kahta (46.0), Boyabat (45.8) and Kahramanmaraş (45.8).

On July 25, the town of Silopi in eastern Şırnak province set an all-time national temperature record of 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 degrees Fahrenheit), the meteorology agency said.

Officials did not immediately attribute the record-breaking heat to climate change, but scientists have warned that rising global temperatures are making extreme heat events more frequent and severe.