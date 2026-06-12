Türkiye experienced its seventh-coldest May in the past 56 years, with average temperatures nationwide falling 1.4 degrees Celsius (2.52 degrees Fahrenheit) below seasonal norms, according to official meteorological data released Friday.

Data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service showed that the country's average temperature in May 2026 stood at 15.7 degrees Celsius, significantly below the 1991-2020 average of 17.1 degrees Celsius.

The cooler-than-normal conditions affected much of the country, with temperatures remaining below seasonal averages across large parts of central, eastern and southeastern Türkiye. Coastal sections of the Marmara, Black Sea and Aegean regions generally recorded temperatures near normal levels, while only a handful of locations, including Demre in southern Türkiye and Bartın in northern Türkiye, experienced above-average temperatures.

The lowest temperature recorded during the month was minus 2 degrees Celsius in Ardahan, northeastern Türkiye, while the highest temperature reached 37.9 degrees Celsius in Ceylanpınar, southeastern Türkiye.

Regional data showed temperatures were below seasonal norms across most of Türkiye, particularly in Central Anatolia, Eastern Anatolia and Southeastern Anatolia. Coastal areas of the Marmara, Black Sea and Aegean regions generally recorded temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

The nationwide average temperature in May was 15.7 degrees Celsius, compared with the long-term average of 17.1 degrees Celsius, making it the seventh-coldest May in the past 56 years.

The lowest temperature during the month was recorded at minus 2 degrees Celsius in northeastern Türkiye, while the highest reached 37.9 degrees Celsius in southeastern Türkiye.

Meteorological data also showed that two districts in southern Türkiye set new May minimum temperature records, highlighting the unusually cool conditions experienced across parts of the country.

The unusually cool conditions come amid growing climate variability, with meteorologists noting significant temperature fluctuations across different parts of the country despite an overall long-term warming trend.