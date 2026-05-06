Traffic accidents in Türkiye continued to rise in 2025 as the number of vehicles on the country’s roads reached new highs, according to newly released data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The report shows that more than 1.5 million traffic accidents occurred across the country last year, reflecting a 7.3% increase compared to 2024. Of those, more than 288,000 resulted in deaths or injuries, while the remaining incidents caused material damage only.

The statistics showed that although the number of accidents increased, traffic-related deaths declined by 5% compared to the previous year. More than 6,000 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2025, while over 403,000 were injured.

The report linked the rise in accidents to the growing number of vehicles on the roads across the country. Türkiye’s total number of registered motor vehicles climbed from 31.3 million in 2024 to 33.6 million in 2025, reflecting continued growth in car and motorcycle ownership.

According to the data, the majority of fatal and injury-related accidents occurred within residential areas, where traffic density and pedestrian movement are generally higher. Daytime accidents accounted for nearly two-thirds of all serious crashes, while about one-third occurred at night.

Ankara recorded the highest number of traffic fatalities among provinces, while Istanbul reported the highest number of injuries. Ardahan in northeastern Türkiye had the lowest figures in both categories.

TurkStat’s analysis showed that drivers were responsible for the overwhelming majority of traffic violations linked to fatal and injury-related accidents. More than 90% of recorded faults were attributed to drivers, while pedestrians, passengers, vehicles and road conditions accounted for much smaller shares.

The most common cause of accidents was failure to adjust speed according to road, weather and traffic conditions. Other major causes included failing to give priority at intersections and rear-end collisions.

Pedestrian collisions ranked among the deadliest accident types in 2025, followed by vehicles running off the road and side-impact crashes.

The report also highlighted the scale of motorcycle involvement in accidents. Of the 484,683 vehicles involved in fatal and injury-related crashes, 31.3% were motorcycles, making them the second most common vehicle type after automobiles.

Single-vehicle and two-vehicle accidents made up the majority of serious crashes recorded throughout the year.

August accounted for the highest share of fatal and injury-related traffic accidents in 2025 at 10.4%, coinciding with increased mobility during the summer holiday season, while February recorded the lowest share at 5.7%.

Fridays recorded the highest share of serious traffic accidents among days of the week, whereas Sundays had the lowest share.