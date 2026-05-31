Türkiye's Justice Ministry announced that more than 5.38 million hearings have been conducted digitally through the e-Hearing (e-Duruşma) system since 2020, as part of the country's broader judicial digitalization efforts.

In a statement, the ministry said technological transformation and digitalization initiatives in the judiciary have made court proceedings faster and more accessible.

The e-Hearing system allows lawyers and citizens to participate in hearings without traveling to courthouses, saving both time and effort. Developed through the Justice Ministry's digital infrastructure, the system is currently in active use at 5,630 civil courts across the country.

According to the ministry, a total of 5,383,748 hearings have been held via the e-Hearing platform since its launch on Sept. 15, 2020.

The ministry noted that the system, developed by its engineers using domestic resources and technology, has gradually expanded and is now available in all civil courts across Türkiye's 81 provinces.

The platform enables lawyers to attend hearings remotely through audio and video connections from their current locations, helping streamline judicial proceedings while reducing time and labor costs.

The statement emphasized that the system plays a significant role in improving access to justice and increasing efficiency for legal professionals.

The ministry also recalled remarks by Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, who said the e-Hearing application will be expanded beyond first-instance courts to include regional appellate courts.

In addition, Gürlek stated that procedures carried out at hospitals designated under decisions of the High Council for Combating Addiction will also be incorporated into the e-Hearing system.