The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that the number of historical artifacts returned to Türkiye since 2002 has reached 12,139.

According to the statement from the ministry, significant efforts have been made to return various artifacts that contribute to Türkiye's rich historical and cultural heritage.

Precious artifacts returned from the U.K., Italy and the U.S. have been reintegrated into Türkiye's cultural treasures.

For example, a Quran from the collection of Sultan Abdulhamid II, which was put up for sale in the U.K. in 2017 and identified as having been illegally removed, was returned to Türkiye and is now held at the Istanbul Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts since April 5, 2023.

A bronze emperor statue that was auctioned by Christie's in New York in 2011 was found to have been illegally removed from Türkiye, contact was made with the individual holding the artifact, and evidence was presented.

The collector, upon being informed of the illegal origin, accepted that the artifact belonged to the Republic of Türkiye, the statue was returned and was introduced to the public at the Antalya Museum on Feb. 2, 2024.

A marble torso of a young woman, also auctioned by Christie's in 2021, was identified as originating from Türkiye after expert examination and was among the returned artifacts.

It was placed in the Anadolu Civilizations Museum on Jan. 26, 2024. Additionally, 11 baked clay artifacts determined to be of Turkish origin were returned to Türkiye by the Turkish Embassy in Rome on Jan. 24, 2024, following a Florence prosecutor’s investigation and completion of scientific reports and legal procedures.

Since 2002, the number of artifacts returned to Türkiye has reached 12,139, with 7,823 returned since 2018.