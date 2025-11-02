Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Sunday, via a post on his official NSocial account, the successful repatriation of 11 fugitives wanted on criminal charges, including nine with international Red Notices and two wanted at the national level, following coordinated law enforcement operations across multiple countries.

Yerlikaya added that the individuals were apprehended and extradited from Georgia, Germany, Albania, and Belgium through close cooperation between Turkish authorities and international law enforcement agencies.

The operations were carried out under the coordination of the General Directorate of Security’s Interpol-Europol Department, the Ministry of Justice and specialized units, including intelligence services, the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Department (KOM), the Narcotics Crimes Department, the Public Order Department and the Cybercrime Department.

These units have been diligently working to locate and capture fugitives who fled abroad while facing active arrest warrants in Türkiye. Operational collaboration with foreign law enforcement agencies played a crucial role in the apprehension and extradition of these suspects.

Among those repatriated, six were arrested in Georgia, three in Germany and one each in Albania and Belgium. In Georgia, A.A., wanted internationally with a Red Notice for fraud committed through the use of information systems and fraud by cooperative managers within cooperative activities, was captured.

R.A., who was sought for attempted intentional homicide, was also apprehended there, along with Ö.I., who faced multiple violent crime charges, including attempted armed robbery at a workplace, armed robbery at night, carrying unlicensed firearms and ammunition, threatening with a gun and concealment of crime.

Another suspect, R.O., wanted for child sexual abuse and deprivation of liberty, was detained in Georgia as well.

In Germany, the arrested included Z.Y., wanted for armed robbery at a residence with multiple perpetrators at night, G.Y., sought for intentional homicide and E.L., charged with drug trafficking or supplying narcotics and stimulants.

Albania detained U.Ç., who faced charges related to premeditated murder, possession and purchase of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and use or possession of narcotics or stimulants. Belgium apprehended T.C., wanted for theft, a qualified violation of residential immunity, property damage and a breach of workplace immunity.

Additionally, two suspects wanted nationwide were captured in Georgia. S.V. was wanted for fraud, forgery, violations of tax procedures and contravention of Law No. 1072. A.G. was sought for fraud, breach of trust, resisting official duties and theft.

Yerlikaya commended all law enforcement units involved in these operations, underscoring the ministry’s unwavering commitment to public safety. He emphasized that regardless of the notice level or location, Turkish authorities continue to pursue and repatriate criminals. “Our determination to safeguard the peace and security of our citizens remains steadfast,” he stated.