Turkish Coast Guard Command teams in western Türkiye's Aydın province rescued 241 irregular migrants, including 63 children, pushed back by Greece in the Aegean in April.

Pushed back by the Greek coast guard and left to die, the migrants were involved in eight incidents last month. After being rescued, they were delivered to the Aydın Repatriation Center for health checks.

Irregular migrants pushed back by Greece rescued in Aydin province in western Türkiye. May, 2, 2024. (IHA Photos)

According to the data of the Coast Guard Command, 21 irregular migrants, including six children, were rescued off Kuşadası on April 5, 23 irregular migrants who came ashore by their own means and were rescued by the gendarmerie station teams on April 6, and 37 irregular migrants, including five children, on April 7.

Some 42 irregular migrants, including 19 children, were rescued off Kuşadası on April 10, 24 irregular migrants, including nine children, were rescued on April 11 and 35 irregular migrants, including 16 children, were rescued on April 11.

Fifteen irregular migrants, including five children, were rescued on April 17, and 44 irregular migrants, including three children, were rescued on April 21.

The operations against irregular migrants trying to cross to Greece with rubber boats or life rafts off the coast of the Didim and Kuşadası regions of Aydın continue.