Bitlis Eren University (BEÜ) is repurposing the historic El-Aman Caravanserai, currently under restoration, into a multifunctional center focused on culture, arts, gastronomy and tourism.

Previously designated to serve as a library, the caravanserai, allocated to the BEÜ, has now been incorporated into a broader tourism-oriented project aimed at contributing to the cultural landscape of Bitlis, eastern Türkiye. The revised plan includes showcasing the region's history, cultural heritage, gastronomy and traditional handicrafts.

The project envisions workshops for traditional crafts such as harik (a local type of footwear), canes, ceramics and pottery, as well as a small marketplace offering honey and other regional products. It will also house a museum that highlights Bitlis' historical architecture and natural beauty, along with facilities such as guest accommodations, a library, a mini cinema and a conference hall. Spaces will also be provided for students from the university's Faculty of Fine Arts to engage in artistic work.

Restoration efforts currently focus on upgrading the electrical and natural gas infrastructure. The caravanserai is expected to open to visitors by September.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), BEÜ Rector Necmettin Elmastaş said the original 2017 proposal to turn the caravanserai into a library was revised in 2021. The new design incorporates a broader range of functions, all intended to be completed by September.

“We aim to create a center with five or six different functions,” Elmastaş noted, adding that the site will offer both production and sales spaces. Traditional crafts workshops will be active and open to visitors, while fine arts students will also be able to use these areas for their academic and creative work.

He emphasized that the center will also feature a small market where visitors can find locally made products, something that tourists have long expressed a need for in Bitlis. The museum to be included in the project will support the Nemrut Geopark initiative by displaying Bitlis's natural and cultural assets.

The caravanserai is expected to integrate with the adjacent ski resort. Around 10 guest rooms will be developed as part of the project to accommodate visitors in winter, providing facilities for both overnight stays and day trips. Once completed, the site is set to become a year-round tourism center, offering a blend of historical atmosphere and modern amenities.

Renovation of the structure’s walls has already been carried out in line with original features, and interior furnishing plans are also near completion ahead of the grand opening.