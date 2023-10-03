The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure announced plans to revitalize freight transportation on Lake Van – Türkiye's largest lake, utilizing the country's two most substantial ferries on Tuesday.

Named "Idris-i Bitlisi" and "Sultan Alparslan," these ferries, boasting a width of 24 meters (78.74 feet) and being seven stories high, were constructed in the Tatvan district of Bitlis. They are set to play a pivotal role in regional tourism by providing access to the area's historical sites and natural wonders while offering passengers the opportunity to travel amid breathtaking landscapes.

Since their launch on Lake Van in 2018, these ferries have conducted a remarkable total of 1,918 voyages. Each vessel boasts a substantial carrying capacity of 2,000 tons.

The cargo-loaded wagons are meticulously loaded onto the ferries at the Tatvan Ferry Management Directorate. Subsequently, they are transported to Van, from where they are dispatched by train to Central Asian countries via Iran.

Coşkun Gündüz, Lake Van Ferry operations manager, revealed that these ferries, stretching to a length of 135 meters, are the largest of their kind in Türkiye.

Gündüz noted that during the height of the pandemic, the number of passengers decreased while the volume of cargo transport surged. He stated, "We experienced our peak cargo transport during the pandemic in 2020, conducting 383 voyages with the capacity to accommodate 350 passengers."

The revival of freight transportation on Lake Van through these impressive ferries enhances the region's trade and connectivity and promotes tourism, facilitating access to Lake Van's remarkable landscapes and cultural attractions.