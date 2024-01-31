A 23-year-old Gabonese man who has been grappling with an advanced-stage jawbone tumor since 2015, resembling a second head on his neck, underwent a 10-hour operation in Türkiye, bringing him relief.

The tumor in Yamayong's jaw area, a resident of Gabon in Central Africa, initially presented as swelling in 2015. Despite seeking help from various health care institutions in his home country to address the growing mass, the tumor proved resistant to treatment. Over the years, the tumor descended below his jaw, eventually reaching the size of a head in the neck area.

Yamayong faced challenges in controlling saliva, breathing and speaking due to deformed lips, lost teeth and the inability to close the mouth, making consuming solid foods impossible.

He experienced not only physical distress caused by the tumor but also psychological breakdown due to the changes in his appearance it brought about.

Recommended by local doctors, Yamayong sought a final solution in Türkiye, where he underwent surgery performed by Dr. Ozan Seymen Sezen and Dr. Sertan Şahin, specialists in head and neck surgery.

Sezen led the surgery, completely removing Yamayong's 15cm benign tumor. A synthetic jawbone was crafted through tissue grafting. Thanks to the successful operation by Turkish doctors, the Gabonese patient regained his health and returned home with renewed self-confidence.

Sezen told Anadolu Agency (AA) that these lengthy surgeries require "careful planning and teamwork."

He noted the patient, despite a major operation, had minimal pain and a speedy recovery, returning to normal life within 7 to 10 days.

Sezen mentioned the complexity of the neck, jaw and head anatomy, emphasizing that these surgeries are challenging for doctors due to the presence of vital nerves and blood vessels in these areas.

Another challenge in the operation is repairing the tumor-affected area, as the transplanted tissues must function during and after the procedure without dying, he added.

"This kind of neck tumor treatment is very hard because of its regions and anatomic difficulties. That is why we must be cautious about big vessels, nerves and important structures. For that reason, this operation takes nearly 10 hours; we can divide this time into two," Sezen said.

"The initial phase involves the challenging task of tumor removal. Following this, we prepare new tissue for reconstruction to address the defect. Although time-consuming, we successfully navigate this complex problem, yielding highly favorable results," he explained.

He emphasized the importance of the operation's timing, stating, "Without this operation, the mass would have continued to grow, making future procedures more difficult with a larger defect. The treatment's success wouldn't be as significant as what we achieved in this patient."

Sezen reported positive outcomes after the patient's discharge: "During our follow-up in the office two or three days later, we observed improved swallowing, speech and most importantly, the patient could easily make eye contact, displaying enhanced self-confidence. The healing process was excellent. In a year, he will speak, swallow and eat easily, and his appearance will be even better."

He acknowledged the health care challenges in many countries, especially African nations and Turkic Republics and expressed pride in providing global healthcare services. Sezen contrasted the ease of accessing health care in Türkiye with the difficulties faced in some developed European countries.

"While we encounter some challenges in our normal health system, overall, our health care system is excellent. Health tourism has shed light on the remarkable aspects of our health system. Worldwide, many people struggle to access health care and we are pleased to treat patients from all corners of the globe," he concluded.

Şahin explained that to minimize the risk of tumor recurrence in Yamayong, they removed the masses with wide margins and closely monitored the patient.

He mentioned that they conduct follow-up meetings with patients after six months, perform imaging, and track for any recurrence issues. Highlighting the case of Yamayong, Şahin emphasized the importance of not overlooking persistent wounds in the tongue, lips, and palate.

He warned against neglecting small neck swellings, stating that it is essential to consult a specialist and promptly identify the issue in such cases.

Yamayong stated that the doctors he consulted in his country suggested a prosthesis as a solution for the tumor on his jaw.

Yamayong, stating that he was advised to seek treatment in Türkiye when his illness could not be addressed, mentioned that he came here with the assistance of his government.

He expressed his initial concerns, believing that after the surgery, he would be unable to eat and face significant difficulty in speaking. However, he noted that the situation did not turn out as he feared.

"Before the surgery, I constantly thought, 'Will I be okay or not?' After the surgery, I had some pain, but they gave me painkillers and that issue was resolved. Before the surgery, I could eat, but it was tough and I experienced pain. I had to make an effort while eating. I mostly consumed liquid food and couldn't eat hard, meat-like dishes. Saliva no longer drips, unlike before. Previously, I had saliva issues while speaking, but now I can express myself well. I am very happy and thankful to Türkiye," he said.