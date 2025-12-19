Türkiye’s conservation footprint continues to expand as the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change intensifies nationwide efforts to protect biodiversity, natural heritage and environmentally sensitive areas through a comprehensive, science-based framework.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the ministry, the total area designated as natural protected sites across Türkiye has reached 28,907 square kilometers (11,161 square miles), following the registration of an additional 1,777 square kilometers this year.

The expansion reflects a strategic push to safeguard ecosystems, prevent biodiversity loss and promote sustainable land use amid mounting pressures from climate change, urbanization and environmental degradation.

The work is carried out under the coordination of the General Directorate of Natural Assets, which is responsible for identifying, conserving, developing and managing natural protected sites, natural assets, special environmental protection zones and other areas with official conservation status. These efforts aim not only to preserve plant and animal species and their habitats, but also to ensure that protected areas are managed in a balanced and sustainable manner.

Until 2011, natural protected sites in Türkiye were categorized as first-, second and third-degree sites, with protection and usage principles determined by administrative decisions. However, following extensive scientific studies conducted in line with international conservation standards, the classification system was revised.

Since then, all natural protected sites have been redefined as Strictly Protected Sensitive Areas, Qualified Natural Conservation Areas and Sustainable Conservation and Controlled Use Areas, with their protection and usage principles formally established through regulations introduced in 2012.

As part of the latest designations, 851 square kilometers were registered as Qualified Natural Conservation Areas, while 457 square kilometers were designated as Sustainable Conservation and Controlled Use Areas. In addition, the number of Strictly Protected Sensitive Areas increased to 617, covering a total of 443 square kilometers. Officials note that these classifications allow for more precise, ecosystem-based management while aligning Türkiye’s conservation policies with global best practices.

Beyond large-scale protected zones, the ministry’s conservation strategy also places strong emphasis on safeguarding individual natural and cultural assets. Within this scope, Türkiye currently has 10,503 registered monumental trees and 319 registered caves, all protected under the authority of the General Directorate of Natural Assets.

Monumental trees, regarded as living natural heritage, are registered due to their historical, cultural, folkloric or exceptional physical characteristics. They are categorized into four groups: dimensional monumental trees, historical monumental trees, folkloric monumental trees and mystical monumental trees.

Cultural monumental trees are expected to have witnessed significant historical events or figures, hold religious or spiritual significance for local communities, or play a role in regional traditions and collective memory. Dimensional monumental trees, meanwhile, are identified based on criteria such as age, height, trunk diameter and canopy width, placing them well above the standard characteristics of their species.

Once registered, monumental trees are placed under protection and subjected to regular rehabilitation and maintenance. These processes include the removal of parasitic plants such as mistletoe, harmful fungi, vines, dry or diseased branches, as well as foreign materials like wires, cables or signage that may damage the tree. In cases of fungal or bacterial infection, pruning is followed by disinfection, while cutting techniques are carefully applied to prevent bark damage.

Cut surfaces are treated with protective compounds to reduce the risk of decay. Additionally, artificial surfaces such as concrete or asphalt around root zones are removed and replaced with soil, and long-term nutrient applications are used to support healthy root development.

Parallel efforts are underway to protect caves, many of which remain relatively unknown despite their geological, ecological and aesthetic value. Projects are being implemented across different regions to identify and register caves that are not yet under protection but possess significant natural features. As a result of these initiatives, the number of caves officially registered as natural assets has risen to 319.