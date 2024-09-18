As part of the Türkiye Scholarships Orientation and Introduction Program, numerous undergraduate, master's and doctoral students came together at the Yunus Emre Institute in Cairo.

Organized by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) of the Republic of Türkiye, the Türkiye Scholarships Program aims to support international student's academic success by offering the opportunity to study in Türkiye while strengthening cultural ties between countries.

In his opening speech, Yunus Emre Institute Cairo Coordinator Emin Boyraz emphasized the deep historical and cultural connections between Türkiye and Egypt, congratulating the students.

Boyraz said: "With the education you receive, you will contribute to strengthening the relations between the two countries and serve as cultural ambassadors." He wished the students success in their educational journey in Türkiye.

Former beneficiaries of the Türkiye Scholarships Program, students from the Yunus Emre Institute in Cairo and experts from the Turkish Embassy in Cairo gave presentations, sharing their experiences with new students.

Throughout the program, detailed information about the Türkiye Scholarships Program and its processes was provided to the students.

Participants had the opportunity to get direct answers to their questions before traveling to Türkiye. The primary aim of Türkiye Scholarships, a publicly funded higher education scholarship program, is to offer equal opportunities to successful students worldwide, enabling them to pursue education on an international scale.

Through this program, Türkiye seeks to foster mutual cooperation with other countries and contribute to regional and global development across various fields, from academia to art, economics to literature and technology to architecture.