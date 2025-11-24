Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said nine fugitives wanted on red notices and national warrants by Germany, the U.S., Argentina, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iran and Greece have been extradited to Türkiye following coordinated international law-enforcement operations.

Yerlikaya announced the development on his social media account on Monday, stating that authorities remain committed to pursuing members of organized crime groups and narcotics networks regardless of which international notice has been issued. He said Türkiye will continue to identify, track and return individuals who attempt to evade justice by fleeing abroad.

He noted that the operations were carried out under the leadership of the General Directorate of Security’s Interpol–Europol Department, in close coordination with officials from the Ministry of Justice, intelligence units, the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Department, the Anti-Narcotics Department and the Public Security Department. According to the minister, Turkish authorities have been conducting extensive intelligence-driven work to monitor fugitives with active warrants while engaging directly with foreign counterparts to secure detentions and extraditions.

Yerlikaya said that through these coordinated efforts, individuals identified as M.Ç., S.G., V.Y., A.S.Ö., O.K., G.A., G.A., E.A.Ü. and K.A. were located abroad and returned to Türkiye. He stated that M.Ç., who was wanted via red notice on charges of “inciting the deliberate killing of a child” and “inciting attempted murder,” along with S.G., who sought “deliberate killing,” and V.Y., wanted for “sexual offenses,” were apprehended in Germany and extradited.

He added that A.S.Ö., wanted internationally for “aggravated sexual assault,” was captured in the U.S. and subsequently returned. O.K., sought for “aggravated child sexual abuse” and “deprivation of liberty,” was located and detained in Argentina before being handed over to Turkish authorities.

Another fugitive, G.A., wanted for “deliberate killing” and violations of Law No. 5607 on smuggling, was apprehended in Bosnia-Herzegovina. A second individual with the initials G.A., who sought “membership in a criminal organization,” “five counts of aggravated robbery,” and “deprivation of liberty,” was detained in Iran and extradited.

Yerlikaya also stated that E.A.Ü., nationally wanted for “membership in a criminal organization,” “importing narcotic substances,” and “laundering criminal assets,” was apprehended in the UAE. In addition, K.A., nationally sought for “narcotics trafficking or supply,” was arrested in Greece and transferred to Türkiye following judicial procedures.

The minister congratulated all units involved in the operations and reiterated that Türkiye will continue its determined efforts to ensure public safety, stating that the ministry remains committed to protecting citizens and upholding the rule of law through coordinated domestic and international action.