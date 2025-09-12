Across Türkiye, 76,162 motorcycle accidents resulting in death or injury occurred in the first eight months of this year.

In its report titled “The Reality of Motorcycles in Traffic,” Anadolu Agency (AA) presents data on fatal and injury-causing motorcycle accidents over the first eight months of the year.

According to data compiled from the Traffic Department of the General Directorate of Security and the Traffic Department of the General Command of the Gendarmerie, 65,291 motorcycle accidents resulting in death or injury occurred during the same period last year. The highest number of these accidents occurred in August, with 10,493 cases, followed by 10,101 in July and 9,701 in June.

The month with the fewest motorcycle accidents last year was February, with 2,053 cases.

In the same period this year, 71,604 fatal or injury-causing motorcycle accidents occurred in police jurisdictions, and 4,558 in gendarmerie jurisdictions. The data shows a rising trend in motorcycle accidents during the summer months.

The highest number of motorcycle accidents this year occurred in August, with 12,655 cases, followed by 12,067 in July and 11,082 in June. The month with the fewest accidents in this period was February, with 5,556 cases.

Comparing the January-August periods of 2024 and 2025, the data highlights a 17% increase in motorcycle accidents.

As of March 2025, Türkiye has approximately 6.39 million registered motorcycles, accounting for 20.1% of all road motor vehicles in the country.

In March alone, motorcycle registrations surged by 58.2% compared to the previous month, highlighting a notable increase in ownership. This growing number of motorcycles, combined with recent data showing a rise in fatal and injury-causing motorcycle accidents, underscores the need for enhanced traffic safety measures, rider education and infrastructure improvements to reduce risks on the roads.