Türkiye is sending firefighting supplies and equipment to help extinguish fires that began on May 5 following an attack targeting fuel depots in Port Sudan, which currently serves as Sudan’s temporary capital.

Fatih Yıldız, Türkiye’s ambassador to Khartoum, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Turkish authorities have been in contact with Sudanese officials since the outbreak of the fires and have prepared the requested firefighting materials in response to their appeal.

The aid package includes fire-extinguishing foam, hoses, protective clothing and gas masks, all of which will soon arrive in Port Sudan. Yıldız stated that the equipment is being provided by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the General Directorate of Forestry.

Expressing deep sorrow over the fires, Yıldız said: “We responded to this disaster as if it had happened in a city in Türkiye, with the same urgency and sensitivity. As always, we will continue to stand by Sudan.”

On May 5, Sudan’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum announced that a “terrorist attack” had targeted strategic fuel depots in Port Sudan, located in the eastern part of the country. The statement added that the fire, which started in kerosene storage areas and later spread to other fuel-filled tanks, remains uncontrolled, with firefighting efforts still ongoing.