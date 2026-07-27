Türkiye has sent two firefighting aircraft to Spain after the country requested assistance as devastating wildfires continue to rage across parts of Europe, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı announced Sunday.

Sharing the news on social media, Yumaklı said Türkiye remains committed to supporting countries facing natural disasters, emphasizing that international solidarity is crucial in the fight against increasingly severe wildfires.

"Türkiye, as it has in the past, continues to stand by countries in need today," Yumaklı said. "Following a request for assistance from Spain, we have dispatched 2 of our firefighting aircraft."

The aircraft departed for Spain on Monday, where they will join ongoing efforts to contain fires that have burned across several regions amid extreme summer temperatures and dry conditions.

Yumaklı extended his best wishes to the flight crews and firefighters on the front lines, while expressing hope that the blazes would be brought under control as soon as possible.

He also conveyed his sympathies to all European countries affected by the ongoing wildfire season, describing the destruction as deeply saddening.

"Our wish is that no forest burns and no lives are harmed anywhere in the world," he said. "Forests are the shared heritage of all humanity."

Spain is battling its worst wildfire crisis on record, with massive blazes scorching nearly 25,000 hectares (61,800 acres) across the Madrid and Avila regions. More than 35,000 people have been evacuated as firefighters race to contain the fast-moving fires amid extreme heat, drought and strong winds.

Authorities have warned that changing weather conditions could cause separate wildfires to merge into an even larger blaze, further threatening communities west of Madrid.