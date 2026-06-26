Türkiye is dispatching two military aircraft carrying search-and-rescue personnel, medical teams and humanitarian aid to Venezuela after two consecutive earthquakes struck the country's Yaracuy region.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), preparations began immediately after authorities received information about the earthquakes. The AFAD coordinated the response with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Health, the Directorate General for Security Affairs of the Presidency and other relevant institutions.

Following consultations with the Turkish General Staff, an A400M military transport aircraft was assigned to carry a 38-member AFAD search-and-rescue and humanitarian-aid team from Istanbul, Izmir in western Türkiye, and Denizli in southwestern Türkiye.

The aircraft will also transport a five-member National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) from the Ministry of Health, a two-member Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) humanitarian aid team, two search-and-rescue dogs, and three fully equipped search-and-rescue vehicles.

The Ministry of National Defense is also deploying a second A400M military transport aircraft carrying a 22-member Humanitarian Aid Brigade team along with its equipment.

Both aircraft departed from Istanbul Atatürk Airport at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, delivering personnel and equipment to support emergency response operations in Venezuela.

The AFAD said the mission reflects Türkiye's rapid international disaster response capacity and its continued commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to countries affected by natural disasters.