The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has released its 2024 periodical publication statistics, revealing a significant decline in both the number and circulation of newspapers publishing official announcements across Türkiye.

According to the data, the number of newspapers authorized to publish official announcements dropped by 11.9% compared to the previous year, totaling 753. Of these, 95.9% were local newspapers, 3.1% were national, and 1.1% were regional. Despite the high number of local publications, national newspapers dominated circulation, accounting for 80.1% of the total. The annual circulation of all such newspapers fell sharply by 27.5%, down to 462.7 million copies.

The statistics also show a growing role for digital platforms. A total of 349 news websites published official announcements in 2024. These websites attracted over 9.2 billion unique visits and recorded more than 46.7 billion page views. General news portals were the primary drivers of this online traffic, responsible for 56.1% of visits and 68.6% of total page views.

Among magazines carrying official ads, 51.9% were published monthly, followed by bi-monthly and weekly publications. Meanwhile, 60.6% of official announcement-publishing newspapers were printed daily, and the remainder were issued two to six days per week. Daily publications accounted for 99.6% of total newspaper circulation.

In terms of staffing, newspapers employed 4,315 people in 2024. Most employees held high school diplomas 37.8% or bachelor’s degrees 34%. Reporters made up the largest share of newspaper staff at 44.5%. News websites showed a higher proportion of university graduates 56.3%, with 39.7% working as reporters and 36.3% as web editors.