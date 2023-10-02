In the wake of a suicide attack outside the Ministry of Interior in Ankara on Sunday, Turkish authorities are intensifying their efforts to combat terrorism across the country. In a series of coordinated operations, approximately 20 individuals have been detained on charges related to terrorism or links to terrorist groups.

The operations spanned 26 addresses in Istanbul and Kırklareli.

The Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya issued a stern warning to terrorists and their collaborators, vowing to "take their breath away." He emphasized the diligent work being carried out by the Istanbul Anti-Terrorism Branch Directorate to uncover and thwart the activities of terrorist groups.

"With the prayers and support of our dear nation, our fight will continue with unwavering determination until the last terrorist is neutralized," Yerlikaya declared.

The term "neutralize," commonly used by Turkish authorities, refers to situations in which terrorists are either captured, surrendered or killed.

Simultaneously, the Defense Ministry has launched a series of airstrikes targeting PKK terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq near the Turkish border. This operation has eliminated 20 PKK terrorists and the neutralization of numerous others.

A statement from the Defense Ministry underlined that these airstrikes are part of Türkiye's self-defense rights, as enshrined in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter. It also emphasized that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent harm to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, and the environment.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, Britain and the European Union, has waged a ruthless terror campaign against Türkiye for over 40 years, resulting in the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

In a recent development related to the terrorist attack in Ankara, it has been revealed that the terrorists responsible for the foiled attack used a stolen vehicle, which was traced back to a Turkish citizen named Mikail Bozlagan, who worked as a veterinary health technician in Kayseri province. Tragically, he was murdered by the terrorists, and his vehicle was stolen.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that one of the dead attackers had links to the PKK terrorist group while an investigation into the other assailant continues.

During the attack, two police officers sustained minor injuries when one of the two terrorists detonated explosives in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.

Ankara's prosecutors have initiated an investigation into the terrorist attack, demonstrating Türkiye's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.