Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi has issued new instructions to police and gendarmerie units to strengthen school security and increase inspections around educational institutions.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, a security meeting chaired by Çiftçi was held at the Security and Emergency Coordination Center (GAMER) to review existing school security measures and discuss initiatives planned for the coming period.

Speaking at the meeting, Çiftçi emphasized that school security had become one of the most important issues on society’s agenda, requiring greater attention and more comprehensive measures.

“School security has now become one of the most important issues of our time. It is no longer a routine public order matter for us but has become one of our top priorities. School security must be monitored more carefully and sensitively under the category of crimes against individuals,” he said.

Çiftçi called for security measures to be strengthened at school entrances and exits, around abandoned buildings, on school buses and in other areas frequented by children.

Outlining measures for schools requiring additional protection, Çiftçi said security guards and temporary security guards should be deployed by the gendarmerie, while police wardens should be assigned by police units.

“In places where additional measures are needed, let us deploy security guards and temporary security guards through the gendarmerie, and police wardens through the police force. In locations requiring greater precautions, personnel must be on duty at least half an hour before children arrive at school, ensuring that security is already in place when students arrive,” he said.

The minister also called for increased inspections and patrols around schools by public order, narcotics, child protection, community policing and traffic units.

Çiftçi stressed that authorities must increase the frequency and visibility of security operations around schools, particularly during student arrival and dismissal times and lunch breaks.

In a post on NSosyal, Çiftçi said police and gendarmerie units would work in coordination to address all risks that could endanger children, particularly peer bullying, violent incidents and drug-related threats.

Emphasizing that children's safety must never be neglected, he said authorities would continue strengthening preventive measures under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The measures come amid growing concerns over school safety following recent attacks and violent incidents at educational institutions across Türkiye, prompting calls for stronger security measures to protect students and prevent further incidents.