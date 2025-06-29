A comprehensive restructuring process has been launched in Syria’s higher education and health sectors, with major advancements achieved through cooperation agreements signed with Türkiye.

The ongoing restructuring efforts aim to improve the quality of education and health services across the country, with significant support provided through Türkiye’s collaboration.

Syrian ministers emphasize that the steps taken in both education and health sectors have played a crucial role in the country’s post-war recovery efforts.

Syrian Minister of Higher Education Mervan Halebi stated that despite past challenges in the higher education system, significant improvements have recently been made.

“During the past period and under the deposed regime, educational institutions suffered heavy damage due to serious infrastructure problems and the collapse of scientific support structures. We lost a significant portion of our academic staff, and international cooperation nearly came to a halt,” Halebi said.

He noted that a large number of academics migrated abroad, leading to what he described as “academic isolation,” adding, “This resulted in a serious solitude in scientific production.”

However, Halebi stressed that recent developments have had a positive impact on higher education. “Thank God, following the victory and liberation, the return of our people and the partial easing of sanctions have sparked a revival in our universities,” he said.

Halebi highlighted that important cooperation agreements have been signed between Syria and Türkiye in the field of higher education.

“We are carrying out joint projects in priority areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital transformation. Concrete steps have also been taken to strengthen laboratory infrastructure and increase academic mobility,” he noted.

He added that both sides reached a consensus on aligning Syrian universities with international accreditation standards, stating: “We greatly benefit from Türkiye’s experience in this area. Scholarship and exchange programs are also being planned for the near future.”

Halebi also announced that work has begun on establishing a joint Syrian-Turkish university that will serve as a regional pioneer.

“This university is being designed not only for Syrian students but also for academics and students from neighboring countries. Commissions have been formed and detailed preparations are ongoing,” he explained.

He further stated that seminars, academic workshops and international conferences will be organized within the scope of bilateral cooperation. “These events will take place both in Türkiye and Syria. We have already begun to see significant outcomes in higher education,” Halebi added.

He also noted that these initiatives will benefit not only Syria but also several research centers in Türkiye.

Syrian Minister of Health Musab Ali also emphasized that important steps have been taken to improve health services in northern Syria, with new agreements signed with Türkiye.

Ali highlighted the agreement with Türkiye to establish an oncology hospital in Aleppo, saying: “With God’s permission, the oncology hospital will be operational within 176 days and will provide vital health services to the people in the north.”

He emphasized the importance of equal opportunity and merit-based access to health care in all Syrian provinces, adding that they plan to open new medical departments in northern Syria and other provinces.

Ali announced that within two weeks, a new cancer treatment (chemotherapy) unit will be launched in another province, which he described as part of a broader plan to build a more widespread and comprehensive health service network.

Touching on the Heart Hospital in Damascus, Ali stated that a new agreement was signed with the Turkish Ministry of Health to enhance treatment for cardiac diseases.

“God willing, this unit will become operational within 90 days and will provide high-quality medical services to heart patients in Damascus. We thank Türkiye for this valuable cooperation and hope for the development of more partnerships that will elevate the health sector,” he concluded.