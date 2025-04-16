President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that 25,000 new teachers will be appointed across Türkiye, with 10,000 of them to begin their careers through the newly established National Education Academy.

Speaking at a news conference following the Cabinet meeting held at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said: “We are starting the process for the appointment of 25,000 new teachers. Of these, 10,000 will be selected through the National Education Academy. I hope this will be beneficial to our education system and to our youth.”

Erdoğan underlined that the recruitment of teachers is not only about filling vacancies but also about enhancing the quality of education. “We continue to work to improve both the number and the quality of our teachers. Education is the foundation of a strong Türkiye,” he said.

The National Education Academy, which will be operational for the first time with this process, is designed to provide comprehensive training to teacher candidates before they are assigned to schools. The program will ensure that newly appointed teachers are not only subject matter experts but also well-versed in classroom management, pedagogy, and values education.

In addition to the new appointments, the president also noted improvements in education infrastructure and policies. He highlighted recent efforts to reduce class sizes, expand access to preschool education and modernize school facilities across the country.

According to data from the Ministry of National Education, the number of teachers appointed during Erdoğan’s tenure has surpassed 800,000. This figure is nearly three times the total number of teachers working in the education system before 2002.

The president also emphasized the importance of ensuring equal access to education in all regions of Türkiye, from big cities to rural villages, adding, “Every child, regardless of where they are born, should have access to quality education.”

Applications and further details regarding the teacher appointments will be shared soon by the Ministry of National Education.