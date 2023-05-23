Various events to mark Environment Week in Türkiye are set to commence on June 5 with the theme "Clean sea, clean world" to highlight the importance of preventing marine pollution and protecting coastal areas among citizens of all ages, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Tuesday.

With a presidential decree signed on May 21, and the coordination of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, a number of events and activities are expected to take place nationwide between June 5-9.

In accordance with the circular sent to the 81 provincial governorships by the ministry, the activities focusing on the protection of the seas and the natural environment, the relationship between seas and climate change, connections between sea and inland areas as well as their protection from pollution will be emphasized.

As per reports, Environment Week will begin simultaneously across Türkiye by laying a wreath of respect on behalf of all citizens affected by the earthquake with public and officials' participation in the areas close to coastlines or suitable places close to water sources in inland provinces.

Activities drawing attention to the environmental pollution of the seas, which make up approximately 70% of the globe's surface, are set to be held in line with this year's theme. Activities will be marked particularly near lakes, river shores and in public gardens.

In addition, water sports events, including swimming, synchronized swimming, canoeing and diving as well as rowing competitions will be held in provinces across the country.

Moreover, marine litter collection will be initiated in consultation with fisheries-related institutions and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to promote clean and sustainable seas, with prizes awarded to fishermen that collect the highest quantity of litter.

The collected marine litter will be sent to the appropriate disposal points as part the Zero Waste Blue project – a project launched in 2019 to raise awareness about maritime pollution and the collection of pollutants.

Additionally, three different photographs that best depict the effects of waste and marine litter reaching the seas on marine life, flora and fauna will be awarded within the scope of the events during Environment Week.

To promote environmentally friendly aspects for preserving a clean marine environment, children will be offered activities to educate them about the concept of the "Blue Homeland" and the significance of marine resources.

Other events include poetry and painting competitions for primary school students, while universities will also be encouraged to jointly organize "environment, sea and climate-themed" workshops and training activities for students.

Aiming to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly modes of transportation, nationwide bicycle rides along coastlines and in other cities are also among the events planned for Environment Week.