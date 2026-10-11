Türkiye is evaluating electronic age-verification systems that protect personal data as part of a planned bill to curb tobacco use and prevent cigarette sales to minors, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said Sunday, following criticism over a proposed requirement for buyers to present their Turkish identification numbers.

“Rest assured, our priority is to prevent the sale of tobacco products to children under 18 through age verification and to protect them from the harmful effects of tobacco,” Memişoğlu said in a post on social media platform NSosyal.

The minister said the government was considering all available options, including electronic systems that safeguard privacy, protect personal data and ensure ease of implementation, as it prepares the new legislation and related regulations.

His remarks came after his earlier announcement that the government planned to require identification numbers for cigarette purchases as part of efforts to prevent underage smoking, which raised concerns over customer privacy and personal data protection.

Memişoğlu said tobacco use was not merely a matter of individual choice but a collective burden on society, describing its consequences as a preventable public health crisis.

He also acknowledged the concerns of millions of nonsmokers and their right to clean air, saying the ministry was continuing work to address problems caused by smoking in public and social spaces.

The proposed legislation aims to reduce the visibility of tobacco products, discourage smoking and clarify penalties for violations. It is expected to be submitted to Parliament within a few weeks.

Under the planned measures, authorities also intend to clarify smoking rules in cafes and restaurants and introduce restrictions in areas such as schools, outdoor sports facilities and indoor spaces.

Memişoğlu previously said Türkiye ranked second worldwide in smoking rates, adding that 8 billion packs of cigarettes were sold in the country last year, with an estimated turnover of $20 billion to $30 billion.

The minister said the broader objective was to protect society, particularly young people, from the harmful effects of tobacco and create a healthier environment.