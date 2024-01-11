The Ministry of National Education and Ankara Music and Fine Arts University joined forces by signing a cooperation protocol on Wednesday for a collaboration aiming to establish a fine arts primary school and high school within the university, paving the way for a groundbreaking approach to nurturing artistic talent among the nation's youth.

The signing ceremony, attended by Tekin and rector professor Erhan Özden, marked a significant milestone in the evolution of the Turkish education system. Tekin highlighted the pioneering efforts undertaken by the ministry since 2014 to diversify school types within the education system, emphasizing the incorporation of the project school format.

Elaborating on the innovative approach, Tekin shared insights into the strategic collaboration with various sectors to establish thematic vocational high schools. He cited partnerships with sports federations, including volleyball, football and basketball, as examples of how vocational high schools have been tailored to meet industry needs.

"Thematic project vocational high schools have begun to emerge to train personnel suitable for the resource profile and equipped with the necessary sector-specific education. It is crucial to make vocational high schools thematic by collaborating with the sector in selecting and qualifying the teaching staff," Tekin explained.

"Everyone knows that initiating art and sports education, particularly music education, from a very young age significantly contributes to the overall developmental process. We are creating a thematic school here, Ankara Music and Fine Arts University School," he declared.

Music schools

To cultivate a pool of highly skilled individuals in Turkish music, these schools aspire to enhance young minds. The curriculum, aligned with primary education standards, aims to foster a comprehensive understanding of music within the educational framework.

The music schools will feature a unique educational program designed to inspire students to collaboratively explore their passion for music while honing their knowledge and proficiency in playing musical instruments. This innovative model, integrated into the Türkiye Century Education Model under the National Skills Map, is set to pave the way for a fresh approach to music education.

The Ministry of National Education, in collaboration with Ankara Music and Fine Arts University, will provide instructional support in the realm of Turkish music for these schools. Students seeking admission to the Fine Arts High School will undergo a selection process guided by the "Application Guide for Schools That Recruit Students through Aptitude Tests."

For students aspiring to enroll in the Fine Arts Primary School, which offers a specialized Turkish Music Program, the admission criteria will be governed by the "Application and Placement Guide for Recruiting Students with Talent," meticulously prepared by the ministry.

Tekin expressed his excitement about the comprehensive education process, including primary school, middle school and high school, stating: "I believe that this is a revolutionary step in music education in the country. A brand new field and a brand new opportunity are opening up for our talented children in this regard. I hope this will happen. We can write a success story from here that can continue and sustain our excitement."