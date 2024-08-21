In Mardin's Dargeçit district, located in southeastern Türkiye, the 400-year-old historical Syriac Bazaar is being revitalized for tourism through restoration.

The "Historical Bazaar Revitalization Project," prepared by the Dargeçit Municipality and the Diyarbakır Survey and Monuments Directorate, is nearing completion. This project involves restoring the historic Syriac Bazaar on Sefa Street, which includes 65 shops.

Ayhan Gök, the Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism, inspected the restoration work being carried out at the historical Syriac Bazaar. Gök noted that restoration and repair work has been completed on the 65 shops in the 400-year-old bazaar located in Dargeçit.

Gök recalled that the restoration project was prepared by the Diyarbakır Survey and Monuments Directorate with support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. He stated that the work that started last year is nearing its end.

Gök mentioned that they plan to complete the project and hand over the shops to the public within approximately two weeks. He added:

"During this process, street improvement work was carried out on 600 meters (1968 feet) of four streets. Restoration work was done on the 65 historic shops, and lighting installations were completed. The bazaar was reconstructed in accordance with its original form in about 1.5 years. Once the shops are operational, this bazaar will bring a new breath to tourism in Dargeçit. It will become a place people will want to visit just for its visual appeal."